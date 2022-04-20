Eagle House Group Offers Language and Speech Therapy Sessions to Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2022 -- Eagle House Group, one of the UK's premier autism schools, provides language and speech therapy sessions to children with autism spectrum disorders. They use the Pragmatic Organisation Dynamic Display (PODD) communication tool to encourage students to use a larger vocabulary. The therapy sessions can aid in the development of effective communication skills in children with ASD. Every day, it is common practice to use PODD in conjunction with other communication methods like PECS to help individuals gain confidence they need.



Eagle House Group therapists construct a highly visual environment that allows students to access every subject throughout the school day while developing their own voice. The school's behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists execute the Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) policy, which includes determining a student's interests as a foundation for motivating learning engagement. Their speech & language therapy can be accessed either through class groups, small groups or individual therapy, both in and out of the classroom.



When talking about their language and speech therapy sessions, a representative from the school stated, "Communication is an essential life skill and every pupil that comes to us has difficulty with. As such, our speech & language therapists work closely with each teaching team to support pupils by embedding a 'total communication approach' into every classroom. This involves creating a visual environment, which enables pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day."



Eagle House Group is one of London's most well-known special needs schools, it has been providing specialised education to children with autism for many years. They have a committed team of professionals and teachers who work relentlessly to serve children with a variety of requirements, including Asperger Syndrome, other autism spectrum illnesses, and social or communication issues. They also provide training and workshops for parents and local governments, and their holistic approach distinguishes them as one of the top autistic schools in the UK.



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



