Eagle House Group Offers Language and Speech Therapy Sessions to Support Children with ASD

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2021 -- One of the UK's leading autism schools, Eagle House Group offers language and speech therapy sessions to support children with an autism spectrum disorder. The therapists of the school use the Pragmatic Organisation Dynamic Display (PODD) communication tool to provide a vast vocabulary, making kids use the language. The therapy sessions can help children with ASD in developing effective communication skills. They use PODD in conjunction with other communication approaches such as PECS to help children grow confidence every day.



During therapy sessions, the therapists create a highly visual environment, which can enable pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day, as they create their own voice. The behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists at the school implement the Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) policy which includes understanding a pupil's interests as a basis to motivate engagement in learning. Parents looking to enroll their children in these therapy sessions can check out Eagle House Group's website for more information.



Eagle House Group is one of the most reputable special needs schools in London and has been actively working for years to provide specialised education to children with autism. They have a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support children with a range of needs, catering for children with Asperger Syndrome, other Autism Spectrum Disorders, and more social and communication difficulties. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, and their holistic approach is what makes them stand out as one of the best autism schools in the UK.



Talking about their language and speech therapy sessions, one of the representatives from the school stated, "Communication is an essential life skill and one every pupil that comes to us has difficulty with. As such, our speech & language therapists work closely with each teaching team to support pupils by embedding a 'total communication approach' into every classroom. This involves creating a visual environment, which enables pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit http://www.eaglehousegroup.co.uk/.



Contact Details:



Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road Sutton Surrey SM2 5SJ