Eagle House Group Offers Parent Training for Autism Spectrum Disorder and Asperger's Syndrome

One of the best special needs schools in London, Eagle House Group offers training workshops for parents who care for children with autism and Asperger's. Their series of 7 workshops are carried out by a team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, and behaviour specialists who have many years of experience working with children on the spectrum. The workshops aim to provide parents with ideas on how to get their children to focus and engaged so they are ready to listen and to learn.



Their behaviour support specialists guide parents on how to manage behaviour and support the child as they struggle to understand the world. The workshops are open to families that have a child with an autism spectrum disorder as well as for families who have a child attending one of Eagle House Group's schools in Mitcham, Sutton, Bramley and Strawberry Lodge. Parents taking care of children looking for training workshops can check out Eagle House Group's website for more information.



Eagle House Group is one of the most well-renowned independent special schools in Surrey. Each of their schools has a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support the children in their case, who have Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication difficulties. They also offer comprehensive education to children with an autism spectrum disorder to help them develop effective communication skills.



Talking about their training workshops for parents, one of the representatives from Eagle House Group stated, "Eagle House Group supports and educates children and young people with a diagnosis of autism, Asperger syndrome and social & communication disorders. Our pupils and their autism are central to everything we do, as are you; their families. We recognise the importance of working closely with you, as we understand just how tough it can be to have a child with autism."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit http://www.eaglehousegroup.co.uk/.



