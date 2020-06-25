Eagle House Group Offers Support to Parents with Autistic Kids During COVID-19 Lockdown

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- During this lockdown, many kids with autism can have their anxiety aggravated due to staying at home for a long period. Due to this, the children must have a healthy support system. One of the best special needs schools in London, Eagle House Group offers support to parents having kids with autism spectrum during COVID-19 lockdown. They provide necessary information to the parents about the virus so that they can educate their children in the best possible way. Also, the school can help kids develop healthy coping mechanisms to help them get through the lockdown and self-isolation.



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children with Asperger's Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and other social and communication difficulties. Their school is backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience teaching children with autistic spectrum disorders. This school has three learning centres, Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form (16 to 19 years).



Talking about the support they provide, one of the representatives from Eagle House Group stated, "As the lockdown is now entering the third week, many of our children may be suffering from increasing anxiety and exhibiting challenging behaviour. The Challenging Behaviour Foundation have released the information to support families in this situation and this invaluable guide may bring some answers to get through these extraordinary circumstances."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



