Sutton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2020 -- One of the UK's leading autism schools, Eagle House Group offers therapy sessions for kids with autism to help develop effective communication skills among them. The therapists of the school use Pragmatic Organisation Dynamic Display (PODD) communication tool to provide a vast vocabulary, making kids to use the language. During therapy sessions, the therapists involve creating a visual environment, which can enable pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day. They use PODD in conjunction with other communication approaches such as PECS to help children grow confidence every day. The behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists at the school implement the Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) policy which includes:



- Understanding a pupil's interests as a basis



- Motivating engagement in learning



- Rewarding pro-social behaviour



- Identifying the appropriate skill to teach and proactive strategies to ensure consistent response



- Targeted training for learning support assistants in applied behaviour analysis



Eagle House Group is one of most reputable special needs schools in London that has been actively operating in the industry for years. They have a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support the children who suffer from Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and other social and communication difficulties. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, which makes them one of the best autism schools in the UK.



Talking further about the therapy sessions, one of the representatives from Eagle House Group stated, "Communication is an essential life skill and one every pupil that comes to us has difficulty with. As such, our speech & language therapists work closely with each teaching team to support pupils by embedding a 'total communication approach' into every classroom. This involves creating a visual environment, which enables pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit: http://www.eaglehousegroup.co.uk/



Contact Details

Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road

Sutton

Surrey

SM2 5SJ