Eagle House Group Offers Training for Professionals Supporting Children with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2020 -- An independent special needs school in Surrey, Eagle House Group offers training workshops for professionals who support children and young with autism. The specialists at the school are passionate about sharing their knowledge with other professionals to better serve children and young people with ASD. They have developed a series of free training programmes for professionals, utilising a specialist multidisciplinary approach to understanding autism and the impact their autism has on children and young people's learning. The training sessions they conduct are based on autism-specific strategies used within their schools and offer you the opportunity to gain an insight into how to develop expertise in breaking down the barriers to learning caused by autism. The school also offers bespoke training packages for professional groups and schools, which are tailor-made to meet their specific requirements. These training workshops guide professionals on how to manage the behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children with Autism, and other social and communication difficulties. Their school is backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience of working with children on the autism spectrum. The school has three learning centres, Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form (16 to 19 years).



Talking about their training workshops for professionals, one of the representatives from the school stated, "As experts in this field, we feel passionate that sharing our knowledge with other professionals such as you, will better serve our children and young people with autism. We offer you access to our specialist multidisciplinary approach to understanding autism and the impact their autism has on our children and young people's learning, as a result of austerity and its impact on training budgets up and down the country."



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



