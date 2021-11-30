Eagle House Group Offers Training Workshops for Professionals Supporting Children and Young People with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2021 -- Eagle House Group, one of London's most famous special needs schools, offers training programmes for professionals who work with children with autism spectrum disorder. They've created a series of free professional training programmes that take a multidisciplinary approach to studying autism and the influence it has on children's and young people's learning. They conduct training classes based on autism-specific practises that they employ in their own schools, which are located throughout London.



The specialists at the school are passionate about sharing their knowledge with other professionals to better serve children and young people with ASD. The group offers the personnel the opportunity to gain an insight into how to develop expertise in breaking down the barriers to learning caused by autism. The workshop sessions include ideas on how personnel can modify their communication, how to adapt the learner's environment as well as how to manage behaviours.



Talking about their training workshops for parents, one of the representatives from the school stated, "Our training sessions are based on autism specific strategies used within our own schools and offer you the opportunity to gain an insight into how to develop expertise in breaking down the barriers to learning caused by autism. Sessions will include ideas on how you can modify your communication, how to adapt your learner's environment and how to manage behaviours and ensure that your learner is ready to learn."



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children and young people with Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication difficulties. Currently, this school has three learning centres - a Primary School for 4 to 11 year olds, Secondary School for 11 to 16 year olds, and Sixth Form for 16 to 19 year olds. Each school is backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience in teaching children with autistic spectrum disorders.



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



