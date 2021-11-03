Eagle House Group Offers Unique Programme of Training Sessions and Workshops for Parents of Children with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- A trustworthy special needs school in London, Eagle House Group offers training workshops for parents to help them support kids with autism at home. Their unique multi-professional team works together to support children in the classroom setting and help them learn essential life skills. The independent school has a team of clinical psychologists, behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists who collectively work to understand all pupil's strengths and areas of difficulty through assessment of their cognition, emotions, and behaviour. Using multi-sensory teaching strategies, their curriculum focuses on developing pupil's functional skills as well as academic skills.



Interactive and practical, these workshops are packed full of practical activities that families can start to practice with their children from the moment they get home. The workshops are aimed at providing families with the confidence they need to not only support the child with autism in the right way but also to have fun together in their own home. These specialists guide the parents on how to manage the behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



Eagle House Group is one of the most well-renowned special needs schools in London and has been actively working for years to provide specialised education to children with autism. They have a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support children with a range of needs, catering for children with Asperger Syndrome, other autism spectrum disorders, and more social and communication difficulties. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, and their holistic approach is what makes them stand out as one of the best autism schools in the UK.



Talking about their training workshops, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Eagle House Group supports and educates children and young people with a diagnosis of autism, Asperger syndrome and social & communication disorders. Our pupils and their autism are central to our workshops, as are you; their families. We recognise the importance of working closely with you, as we understand just how tough it can be to have a child with autism."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/.



Contact Details:



Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road Sutton Surrey SM2 5SJ