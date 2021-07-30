Eagle House Group Offers Workshops for Parents of Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- A trustworthy special needs school in London, Eagle House Group offers workshops for parents of children with ASD. Each workshop that they conduct utilises a combination of video footage and live demonstrations to help families in the areas that they find challenging. The series of 7 workshops are carried out by a team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour specialists who have many years of experience working with a wide array of children on the autism spectrum.



Interactive and practical, these workshops are packed full of practical activities that families can start to practice with their children from the moment they get home. The workshops are aimed at providing families with the confidence they need to not only support the child with autism in the right way but also to have fun together in their own home. These specialists guide the parents on how to manage the behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



Eagle House Group is a well-renowned school for children with special needs in Surrey that teaches kids with special needs. They offer a comprehensive education to children living with these difficulties while helping them develop effective communication skills. Since 2000, they have been actively taking care of learners with autism spectrum disorders and over time have helped 180+ pupils with their expertise.



Talking further about their getting started workshops, one of the representatives from the school stated, "The practical workshops are delivered by Eagle House experts, who have many years of experience in working with young children. The multidisciplinary team of Speech and Language Therapists, Occupational Therapists and Behaviour Specialists share their experience and expertise to provide practical and fun strategies for use by families in the home environment. Each stand-alone workshop uses demonstration and video footage, looking at how to help you in the areas that you find most challenging."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/



Contact Details:



Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road Sutton Surrey SM2 5SJ