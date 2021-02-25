Eagle House Group Offers Workshops for Parents with Children Recently Diagnosed with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- One of the best special need schools in London, Eagle House Group offers parents with children recently diagnosed with autism. These workshops are highly helpful for parents of children with ASD, especially during this newly diagnosed period. The workshop is conducted in 7 sessions by a team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour specialists with many years of experience working with children on the spectrum. The workshops aim to provide parents with the ideas on how to keep their children focus and engage so they are ready to listen and to learn.



The behaviour support specialists guide parents on how to manage behaviour and support the child as they struggle to understand the world. The workshops are open to families that have a child with an autism spectrum disorder as well as for families who have a child attending one of Eagle House Group's schools in Mitcham, Sutton, Bramley and Strawberry Lodge. These practical workshops are delivered by Eagle House experts, who have years of experience in working with young children with ASD.



Eagle House Group is one of the most renowned independent special schools in Surrey. Each of their schools has a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support the children in their case, who have Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication difficulties. They also offer comprehensive education to children with an autism spectrum disorder to help them develop effective communication skills.



Talking about their "getting started" workshops for parents, one of the representatives from the company stated, "This 'Introduction to Autism' series of free workshops are aimed at supporting families of Early Years and primary school children, who may have recently been diagnosed with autism or Asperger syndrome. These 7 interactive workshops not only look into the 'whys' and 'wherefores' of autism but also give you practical advice and ideas on how to support your child in developing all of those important life skills."



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



