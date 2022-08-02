Eagle House Group Offers Workshops for Professionals Supporting Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2022 -- Eagle House Group a leading special needs school in London, provides training for professionals working with children with autism spectrum disorders. The aim of the workshops are to provide attendees with in-depth understanding of autism spectrum disorders and how to effectively work with children on the autism spectrum. The training covers a range of topics, including how you can modify your communication, how to adapt your learner's environment and how to manage behaviours and ensure that your learner is ready to learn. Each of their workshops is suitable for a range of professionals, including teachers, teaching assistants, social workers, health visitors and speech, language therapists.



Their training is based on the principles of Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), which is an evidence-based approach that has been shown to be effective in helping children with autism develop communication, social, and learning skills. the workshops are delivered by experts who have years of experience working with children and young people with autism disorders. Their workshops are an opportunity for professionals and carers of children with ASD to learn about the condition and how to support children with autism. They hold the training sessions in their own schools, which are located throughout London. Individuals looking for training on how to work with ASD children can go to Eagle House Group's website for more information.



Talking about their training workshops for professionals, a representative for the company stated, "As experts in this field, we feel passionate that sharing our knowledge with other professionals such as you, will better serve our children and young people with autism. We offer you access to our specialist multidisciplinary approach to understanding autism and the impact autism has on our children and young people's learning, as a result of austerity and its impact on training budgets across the country."



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools in London. The school provides a safe, secure and nurturing environment for autistic children to learn and develop their skills, and also offers an extensive range of therapies and support services. The school believes that every child is unique and deserves the best possible education. The school is committed to providing an excellent education for all its pupils and works closely with parents and carers to ensure that each child reaches their full potential.



