Eagle House Group Organises Free Workshops to Support Families Living with Children Diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Sutton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2020 -- An independent special needs school in Surrey, Eagle House Group offers free 'Introduction to Autism' workshop to support families with early years and primary school children who have been recently diagnosed with autism or Asperger syndrome. Each workshop that they conduct utilises a combination of video footage and live demonstrations to help families in the areas that they find challenging. Interactive and practical, these workshops are packed full of practical activities that families can start to practice with their children from the moment they get home.



The workshops are aimed at providing families with the confidence they need to not only support the child with autism in the right way but also to have fun together in their own home. The series of 7 workshops are carried out by a team of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour specialists who have many years of experience working with a wide array of children on the autism spectrum. These specialists guide the parents on how to manage the behaviour and support the child as they strive to understand the world.



Talking about their 'Introduction to Autism' workshops, one of the representatives from the company stated, "This series of 7 workshops not only look into the 'whys' and 'wherefores' of autism, but also give you practical advice and ideas on how to support your child in developing all of those all-important life skills – especially if they are about to start, or have already started nursery or primary school. Our workshops are packed full of practical activities that you can start to practice with your child from the moment you get home."



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children with Autism, and other social and communication difficulties. Their school is backed by a team of skilled professionals who have vast experience of working with children on the autism spectrum. The school has three learning centres, Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form (16 to 19 years).



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They're a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the core of what they do.



