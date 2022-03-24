Eagle House Group Provides Behaviour Management Training for Parents Raising a Child with Autism

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2022 -- Eagle House Group, an autism accredited school in London, conducts behaviour management and support training for parents to help them achieve a better knowledge of autism and how it may affect their child's schooling and daily life. Families with children who have any form of autism spectrum disease, as well as those whose children attend one of Eagle House Group's schools in Mitcham, Sutton, Bramley, or Strawberry Lodge, are invited to attend the sessions.



These workshops are designed to give suggestions on how to encourage their children to concentrate and engage so that they are able to listen and learn. Eagle House Group's staff of speech and language therapists, occupational therapists, and behavioural experts have many years of experience dealing with children with a wide range of autism spectrum conditions and have established a unique approach to teaching and learning.



Talking about their autism workshop for parents, a representative from Eagle House Group stated, "Our workshops are open to any family who has a child with an autism spectrum disorder as well as to families who have a child attending one of our schools. We want to help you to develop your understanding of the issues surrounding autism and give ideas for supporting your child at home, so come and join us at one of our informal sessions."



Eagle House Group is one of London's most recognised special needs schools, and it has been providing specialised education to children with autism for many years. They have a committed staff of professionals and teachers who work relentlessly to serve children with a variety of needs, including Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication challenges. They also provide training and workshops for parents and local governments, and their holistic approach distinguishes them as one of the top autistic schools in the UK.



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/.



Contact Details:



Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road Sutton Surrey SM2 5SJ