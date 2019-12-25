Eagle House Group Provides Specialised Education to Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2019 -- Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a developmental disorder that affects the ability to communicate and evaluate social behaviour. It one of the most common conditions diagnosed in children aged 5-18 years. Children with conditions that come under an Autism Spectrum Disorder are often restricted, rigid, and even obsessive in their behaviours, activities, and interests. Therefore, they need special care and attention to learn and thrive in the same way as other children their age. A leading special needs school in London, Eagle House Group provides specialised education to children with autism, Asperger's and more.



This independent special school has a team of clinical psychologists, behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists who collectively work to understand every pupil's strengths and areas of difficulty through assessment of their cognition, emotions and behaviour. Eagle House Group's schools encourage every child to communicate with confidence and participate in group activities to develop greater social confidence. These schools also promote effective and supportive relationships with parents and carers.



"We understand that every learner is different, so in order to support their individual needs appropriately, we complete a full autism assessment. This looks at their skills and issues in key areas, as identified in the Autism Education Trust (AET) Framework, which ensures that we understand the impact their autism is having on their learning and other aspects of their lives" concluded Julia Pithouse, the Chief Executive at Eagle House Group.



Eagle House Group boasts some of the most recognised special needs schools in London. This independent learning organisation has four learning centres – Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form for 16 to 19-year-old learners, as well as their latest school in Bramley which is suited to children with more specialised requirements and high-functioning autism. The school has developed its own unique approach to teaching and learning for learners with an autism spectrum disorder. In addition to this, Eagle House Group also offers effective training for parents to increase their ability to support their child's learning at home.



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit: https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/our-approach-mitcham/



