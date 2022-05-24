Eagle House Group Provides Specialist Education and Care for Children and Young People on the Autistic Spectrum

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2022 -- Eagle House Group, one of London's leading special needs schools, provides specialist education and care for children and young people on the autistic spectrum. The group has a Primary School in Mitcham for 4 to 11 years, Secondary School in Sutton for 11 to 16 years, Sixth Form 'Strawberry Lodge' for 16 to 19 years -20 years plus learners have the option of a highly specialise therapeutic provision school Bramley. Their teaching is highly qualified and dedicated to providing a nurturing, safe, and enjoyable atmosphere in which each child can reach their full potential.



They have tailored their curriculum as per the needs of students on the autism spectrum. Each of their school has specialist multidisciplinary therapy team (Curriculum Access Team) who are specialised in providing personalised care for learners. With contemporary, well-equipped classrooms and the knowledge of a dedicated and well trained staff, this group of schools ensures the finest education for each of its pupils. In addition to its core function of educating pupils, the school also offers a range of ancillary services including speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, music, behaviour & psychology.



When talking more about their teaching approach, a representative from the Eagle House Group stated, "At Eagle House School, we aim to be much more than just a school. Our specialist teaching offers a unique approach to working with learners with autism and Asperger syndrome. By grouping pupils according to their needs, both social and academic, we can support all pupils to achieve their maximum potential. We offer a broad variety of carefully selected academic qualifications to complement our broad, balanced and appropriate curriculum."



Eagle House Group is one of London's special schools that provides education and support to children aged between 4 and 19 years old. The school has developed an interactive technique for achieving successful learning by mixing national subject studies with entertaining activities for a good learning experience that results in the children's overall growth. Besides providing autism education, the school also unique service where parents can talk, in confidence, with a member of their Parent Liaison Team, who are themselves parents of children and young adults with autism.



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



