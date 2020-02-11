Eagle House Group Provides Speech and Language Therapy Enabling Pupils to Communicate to the Best of Their Ability

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- Communication is an essential life skill that has become a necessity today in order to function in society. Lack of communication is a common issue found in children and adults with autism. They may need help from specialists in building strong communication with their peers. This is where speech and language therapists come in. They work closely children on the spectrum and help them build their confidence and communication skills. Eagle House Group is one of the best special autistic schools in Surrey that provides speech therapy sessions to help kids with autism spectrum disorders to help them to develop essential communication skills.



During these sessions, speech therapists use a communication tool called Pragmatic Organisation Dynamic Display (PODD) which provides a vast vocabulary and allows children to practice spontaneity in their use of language. The therapists work individually with each learner to achieve a 'total communication approach' in every classroom, and help pupils find their voice and humour, often for the first time. The behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists at Eagle House implement Positive Behaviour Support (PBS).



Eagle House Group is one of the leading independent special schools that supports and educates children and young people with Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and communication difficulties. This school has four learning centres, EHS (Mitcham) for 5-11yrs, EHS (Bramley) for 5-16yrs, EHS (Sutton) 11-19yrs, EHS (Strawberry Lodge) 6th Form. Each of their schools employs a team of professionals who have vast experience of teaching children with autism.



Talking about their speech therapy sessions, a representative from Eagle House Group stated, "Many of our pupils have severely challenging language and communication difficulties so our staff use PODD, which is a tool used to help develop talking (expressive language) and listening and understanding. PODD works using a multilevel communication book, which learners can quickly become familiar with. The symbols offer a vast vocabulary and allows for spontaneity in their use of language, which pupils find very motivating."



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



