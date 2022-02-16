Eagle House Group Provides Speech and Language Therapy to Help Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2022 -- Eagle House Group, one of the leading special needs schools in Surrey, provides speech and language therapy to help children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) improve their abilities to communicate and interact with others. With their speech and language therapy, the schools aim to maximise the individual's communication to the highest potential in their home, educational, work and social environments. Their therapists are highly trained and experienced in the treatment of autism spectrum disorders in children.



This special school recognises that each child is unique and has very distinct needs, so their specialists take therapy sessions with a tailored approach. Eagle House Group uses a wide variety and combination of approaches to provide individualised treatment for a child with autism, ensuring familiar and teacher involvement throughout. In addition to this, they offer speech and language therapy sessions through class groups, small groups, or individual therapy, both in and out of the classroom.



About their speech and language therapy, a representative from Eagle House Group stated, "Communication is an essential life skill and one every pupil that comes to us has difficulty with. As such, our speech & language therapists work closely with each teaching team to support pupils by embedding a 'total communication approach' into every classroom. This involves creating a visual environment, which enables pupils to access every lesson throughout the whole school day."



Eagle House Group is one of Surrey's most prestigious independent special schools. Each of their schools has a specialised team of professionals and teachers who work relentlessly to support the students with Asperger Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication issues. They take a caring approach and have created an interesting curriculum that includes training sessions and workshops specifically geared to help autistic children grow in their social, verbal and cognitive skills.



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



