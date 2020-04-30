Eagle House Group Supporting Families of Children with Autism Even During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sutton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- Eagle House Group, a trustworthy and specialised school in London that caters to the needs of pupils with autism, and continues to support their families during the COVID-19 pandemic. While half of the world's population is in lockdown and confined to their homes, the school is taking every possible measure to update parents about the latest developments concerning the coronavirus situation. They are also providing parents with necessary resources like home learning timetables and child protection guidelines. The ongoing support and resources are helping parents to teach their children about the COVID-19 risks, in an age-appropriate manner.



Eagle House Group understands that it can be an incredibly difficult task for families to explain the current COVID-19 situation to children with autism even with the aid of social stories and visual support. Therefore, they have developed their own online bereavement resources and strategies to help parents effectively educate their children about this difficult period in a hassle-free manner.



Speaking more about their COVID-19 family support strategy, a representative of Eagle House Group stated, "Although the country is completely locked down and everything is halted, Eagle House Group's schools are still open and fully functioning to support not only those families who are key workers, but to ensure that all of their pupils (many of whom are considered vulnerable) can continue with their education during this time. We will continue to monitor staff and pupil numbers. Families will be informed immediately should there be any change in the current status."



A renowned school for children with special needs in Surrey, Eagle House Group works tirelessly to support children who have Asperger's Syndrome, Autism Spectrum Disorders, and other social and communication difficulties. They offer a comprehensive education to children living with these difficulties while helping them develop effective communication skills. Since 2000, they have been actively taking care of learners with autism spectrum disorders and over time have helped 180+ pupils with their expertise.



As a leading special needs school in London, Eagle House Group has developed its own unique approach to teach students with autism. Each of their schools has a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who focus on offering pupils an irresistible invitation to learn, while supporting them to fulfil their full potential. The school's ethos prides itself on valuing everyone as a unique individual, empowering pupils to overcome barriers presented by their autism, and much more.



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



