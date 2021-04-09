Eagle House Group Teaches a Tailor-Made Autism Specific Curriculum Providing Pupils with Consistent and Coordinated Education

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2021 -- One of the best special need schools in the UK, Eagle House Group (Sutton) teaches a tailor-made autism specific curriculum that provides pupils with consistent and coordinated education. Using multi-sensory teaching strategies, their curriculum focuses on developing the pupils' functional skills as well as academic skills. Their unique multi-professional team work together to support children in the classroom setting and help them learn essential life skills. The independent school has a team of clinical psychologists, behaviour support specialists and assistant psychologists who collectively work to understand every pupil's strengths and areas of difficulty through assessment of their cognition, emotions and behaviour.



The curriculum they teach is highly personalised and broken down into manageable steps to make it easier for pupils to learn and experience. They use a child-centred, cross-curricular approach to learning that is delivered entirely through multi-sensory teaching strategies. The curriculum is designed to suit every individual ensuring an exciting and meaningful experience that they deliver through practical and visual learning techniques. Their team aims to encourage your child to participate in class as well as engage and motivate pupils towards learning.



Eagle House Group is one of the most reputable special needs schools in London and has been actively working for years to provide specialised education to children with autism. They have a dedicated team of specialists and teachers who work tirelessly to support children with a range of needs, catering for children with Asperger Syndrome, other Autism Spectrum Disorders, and more social and communication difficulties. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, and their holistic approach is what makes them stand out as one of the best autism schools in the UK.



Talking about their teaching curriculum, one of the representatives from the school stated, "Eagle House School (Sutton) caters for learners aged from 11 to 19 years old. What distinguishes us from many other schools is our ability to work with learners to develop all of their areas of need – not just their education. This is possible due to our effective teaching teams and the input they receive from our in-house Curriculum Access Team (CA Team), which is comprised of different therapies."



Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



