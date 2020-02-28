Eagle House School Provides an All-Inclusive Curriculum for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders

Sutton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2020 -- A reputable special needs school in Surrey, Eagle House School (Mitcham) provides an all-inclusive curriculum for children with autism spectrum disorders. The curriculum they have designed is taught in small groups (typically 4 to 6 per class) depending on the pupils' needs. Delivered through multi-sensory teaching strategies, the curriculum is highly personalised and broken down into manageable steps to make it easier for each of the children to learn. The school makes appropriate adjustments in the classroom based on each student's educational, health and care plan and their baseline assessment.



Using the Eagle House approach with the support of the Curriculum Access Team (CA Team), all of the staff members at the school work closely with every child to help them develop tools to effectively manage their autism and get as much out of their education as possible. As a part of their approach, they use various strategies and therapies that support the children's needs as well as focus on academic and personal skills. The curriculum also focuses on helping the children to manage their anxiety and develop healthy coping mechanisms.



Eagle House Group is one of the most well-renowned independent special needs schools in London. They also offer training programmes and workshops for parents and local authorities, and this holistic approach is part of what makes them one of the best autism schools in the UK. The group of schools has developed its own unique approach to teaching and learning for students with a wide range of autism spectrum disorders.



Talking about their curriculum, a representative from Eagle House School Mitcham stated, "In order to meet all our pupil's educational needs, we design a curriculum to suit every individual ensuring an exciting and meaningful experience, which we deliver through practical and visual learning. Our aim is to encourage your child to participate in class and enjoy learning, perhaps for the very first time. We recognise that our pupils experience the curriculum in different ways and have different starting points."



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit: https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/curriculum-mitcham/



Contact Details

Eagle House Group (Ltd.)

Schools' Business Office

Eagle House School (Sutton)

95 Brighton Road

Sutton

Surrey

SM2 5SJ