Eagle House School Uses a Child- Centred and Cross-Curricular Approach to Teach Kids with Autism

Eagle House School, one of the UK's leading autism schools, uses a child-centred and cross-curricular approach to teach kids with autism. The curriculum focuses on developing a pupil's functional skills as well as academic skills. The independent school has a team of clinical psychologists, behaviour support specialists, and assistant psychologists who collectively work to understand every pupil's strengths and areas of difficulty through assessment of their cognition, emotions, and behaviour. They use a child-centred, cross-curricular approach to learning that is delivered entirely through multi-sensory teaching strategies.



The curriculum they teach is highly personalised and broken down into manageable steps to make it easier for pupils to learn and experience. The curriculum is designed to suit every individual ensuring an exciting and meaningful experience that they deliver through practical and visual learning techniques. Their team aims to encourage your child to participate in class as well as engage and motivate pupils towards learning.



Talking about their all-inclusive curriculum, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We provide an autism specific curriculum, referred to as the Functional Curriculum, as well as academic skills; the Academic Curriculum. Pupils are taught in small groups (typically 4 to 6 per class) depending on their individual needs. We use a child-centred, cross-curricular approach that is delivered entirely through multi-sensory teaching strategies. To meet all of our pupil's educational needs, the curriculum is designed to suit every individual ensuring an exciting and meaningful experience."



Eagle House Group has four learning centres – Primary School (4 to 11 years), Secondary School (11 to 16 years), and Sixth Form (16 to 19 years) as well as their latest school in Bramley which is suited to children with more specialised requirements and high-functioning autism. The school has developed its unique approach to teaching and learning for learners with an autism spectrum disorder. In addition to schools, Eagle House Group also offers effective training and workshops for parents to increase their ability to support their child's learning at home.



About Eagle House Group

Eagle House Group was created in 2004 to support the growing number of families of children with autism who were unable to find an appropriate school for their child. They are a family-owned company and believe that support for the family lies at the heart of what they do.



For more information, please visit: https://eaglehousegroup.co.uk/our-approach-mitcham



