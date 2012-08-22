Eagle Moldings Announces Way to Make Wall Hanging Easy

Maple Grove, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Eagle Mouldings, a leading supplier of custom and specialty aluminum trims and extrusions, has recently announced a new product called the Eagle-Clip “Z” Clip.



This product is easy to use and is a fast and cost effective way of hanging wall panels, acoustical panels, mirrors, partitions, frames, cabinets and large artworks. Eagle-Clip “Z” Clips are easy to install and remove and can allow you to cut down costs of on-the-job interior finishing.



Eagle Mouldings “Z” Clips function like a French cleat, in that they are simple and cost effective way for hanging wall panels or almost anything else. Eagle-Clip “Z” Clips can be used for a variety of applications. These Z clips can also be used when installation of customized slat wall sections.



In addition to the new Eagle Clips, Eagle Mouldings has many custom and hard-to-find aluminum trims and extrusion. Most of Eagle Mouldings trims and extrusions are in-stock, available with no minimum purchase and are shipped the same day.



For further information, please visit Eagle Mouldings’ website at http://www.eagle-aluminun.com. The company can also be reached at its toll free number 1-800-888-2044.



About Eagle Moldings

Since 1989, Eagle Mouldings has been producing fine custom aluminum trims and extrusions for the Architectural Millwork, Store Fixture and Display, Emergency Vehicle Manufacturing and OEM manufacturing businesses. The company is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota. Eagle Mouldings Aluminum trims and extrusions are stocked in standard and custom finishes to suit your requirements.