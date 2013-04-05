Eagle Point Dental Announces SmileGift 2012 Winner

Medford, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/05/2013 -- As part of their commitment to the communities of southern Oregon and northern California, Eagle Point Dental chooses one resident within that area to gift with a complete dental makeover. Entrants can nominate themselves or be nominated by a caring third party. The only requirements are that the winner currently has a "train-wreck" smile that can be rehabilitated with full Facelift Dentures and that they are willing to show their new smile off in a TV ad for Eagle Point Dental.



"Our patients from Oregon, southern Washington and upper California love the life-changing dentistry that we do. And, we thank God that we have the skills and technology to make such a huge difference in our patients' lives," commented Dr. Keith Ogawa. "However, we know that there are many people who are in dire need of our smile transformations, but who cannot afford to see a dentist for the most basic dental care. And, while we cannot feasibly provide a free dental makeover for every deserving individual... we can help one."



He continued, "That is why Eagle Point Dental created the "SmileGift" program in 2011. This annual program rewards one deserving person with a brand new smile. We will take someone's 'train-wreck' smile and make it attractive and functional once again. Eagle Point Dental will cover all of the costs associated with the makeover."



This year's winner, Linda Campbell, was nominated by her friend, Paula Grosse at Thunderhead Dental Laboratory. According to Paula, Linda is "the most caring. decent, honest person I have ever seen". In addition, Linda has recently suffered a stroke and, coupled with her train-wreck teeth, has caused her to fall behind on receiving proper nutrition. When teeth fall out, it's more difficult to eat, and people without teeth are the most prone to digestive and other similar complications. Research has shown that changes in food selections and resulting nutritional deficiencies are generally linked to tooth loss. Paula Grosse adds in her nomination, "Her (Linda's) need for a new set of 'Smiles' would hopefully get her to eat better."



When contacted about her nomination and resulting win of SmileGift 2012, Linda, according to the official transcript, said, "Oh my goodness!" "Are you serious?" "Thank you Lord!" "God Bless you guys!" "I'm not a cryer, but i'm crying now."



Dr. Ogawa and Dr. Haddad will now assess Linda's dental health and make sure that her oral condition is brought up to a standard of normal, healthy dentistry. After that is accomplished, Linda will receive all of the dental care needed to prepare her for receiving a complete upper and lower set of Facelift Dentures. These are the Before pictures and we will publish her After pictures and her After story when she has had her smile makeover. Her smile should be completed by summer and Linda will be able to show off her new smile.



Area residents can look for Linda's before and after story on Eagle Point Dental's new TV ads coming in September, 2013.