Eagle Rivet Awarded Two Honors from Firestone Building Products

Bloomfield, CT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- Recently Eagle Rivet Roof Service Corporation received two of the highest honors a company in the commercial roofing industry can receive: The Firestone Master Contractor Award and Firestone Building Products Inner Circle of Quality Award. In a letter the company received from Firestone Building Products, President Timothy Dunn stated, "Year after year, you demonstrate a commitment to commercial roofing excellence and superior installations and it is clear that quality is at the foundation of your roofing firm's success."



This is the sixth time that Eagle Rivet as received the Firestone Inner Circle Circle of Quality Award, which Dun calls, one of the most sought-after achievements in the commercial roofing industry. The winners of the Inner Circle of Quality Award are taken from a select group of Master Contractors who have installed a minimum of four warranted Firestone roofs in each of the past five years, while maintaining at least two million square feet of Firestone roofs under warranty. Those awarded the Inner Circle of Quality Award must meet these requirements while achieving an annual annual Quality Incidence Rating of 2.0 or less.



To be selected as a Master Contractor, a roofing company has to be licensed as a Firestone roofing contractor. Eagle Rivet was selected as a Master Contractor because they maintained outstanding inspection ratings on all of the Firestone Red Shield products such as RubberGard EPDM, UltraPly TPO and UNA-CLAD metal roofing systems. One of the projects that Eagle Rivet credits toward them being named Master Contractor for yet another year, is the work they performed on the University of Hartford Performing Arts Center. The Performing Arts Center has an extremely large roof so Eagle Rivet used grey Firestone TPO roofing membrane to ensure that the roof was reliably weatherproof.



President of Eagle Rivet, Arthur Dias, had this to say about his company's latest accolades, "We're proud to be selected again and again, as one of Firestone's most trusted and proven roofing contractors, and it continues to cement our place as one of New England's premier roofing companies. I'm truly proud of our entire staff as these awards are a testament to their dedication to hard work and customer service."



