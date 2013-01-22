Eagle Roofing & Construction Makes Continued Commitment to Excellence Its New Year's Resolution

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- New Year’s Resolutions are a great way for individuals and businesses to mark out their aspirations and give themselves a reason to stick to them. Oftentimes these resolutions are to make improvements, but in the event of already highly successful people and companies, it can sometimes be as difficult to maintain a standard as it can to improve. Eagle Roofing & Construction have the best reputation in Dallas as a roofing installer because of their commitment to excellence, which they have pledged to continue right through 2013 and beyond.



The Dallas roofing company has made their commitment to excellence through implementing several key business strategies, including registering with the Better Business Bureau, offering free estimates with no obligation and giving expert advice to clients on meeting both their practical and budgetary needs while maintaining high quality craftsmanship. It is a challenging balance to strike, but the company thrives through their efforts to maintain it.



Eagle Roofing provide single ply, built up, modified bitumen, shingles, slate, tile and metal roofing, as well as a range of roofing accessories including insulation for greater environmental protection and energy efficiency. This variety ensures they are always able to recommend the best roof for the situation and building in question, and can turn their hand to tackling any problem or repair with any roof in Dallas.



A spokesperson for the company explained, “At Eagle Roofing, we understand that roofing repair and replacement isn’t just about the roof itself. It’s what’s underneath it that really matters: your home, your family or your business. That’s why we take our commitment to excellence seriously, and why we have renewed our promise for 2013. Our clients have always been thrilled with the results we’ve provided, whether male or female, business or home owners. No matter what kind of roof, whether it needs replacing or repairing, we have the expertise to get it done.”



About Eagle Roofing & Construction

Since 1993, Eagle Roofing CEO, Ernie McKnight, has been in the roofing business, providing quality craftsmanship and a commitment to excellence while providing customers with a wide variety of roofing needs. They offer several different types of roofs including shingles, metal roofing, slate roofing, and tile roofing, and are there to help clients select the best materials for their home or business, as well as their budget. For more information, please visit: http://www.eagleroofingdfw.com/