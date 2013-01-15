Eagles in the Flesh: Compelling New Book Tells Real-Life Hang Gliding Adventure

Gunnison, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2013 -- Soaring over the earth is one of man’s most desired dreams; something few ever achieve. However, for aviation enthusiast Erik Kaye, perusing his own personal dream of flight led to a series of wild and unexpected experiences that he could never have imagined.



For the first time, Kaye transforms his stories into a powerful literary journey. ‘Eagles in the Flesh’ is set to both move and inspire everyone who’s ever dreamed of spreading their wings.



Synopsis:



Based on a true story about men who become birds at will, who soar like Eagles over Mountains and Jungles, who dance among the up drafts and get sucked into thunder storms, who watch life flash before their eyes and riding emergency parachutes.. Travel along and meet the Dinosaurs, Russians, Brazilians, Bikers and the Black Canyon. Back on the ground encounter the car wrecks, bar fights, knife fights, gun play, drug abuse, sex and death.



If you love adventure this is it.



Erik Kaye tells of Gangreen, hang gliding maniacs who travel the world as a team competing against the world’s best. The tales are usually hilarious and often surprisingly moving in their description of the beauty of flight, the majesty and danger of high altitude weather and the constant search for suitable landing areas in inhospitable terrain. From the Colorado Rockies to the jungles of Brazil, the Gangreen boys party hard and try to survive every take-off.



As the author explains, he hopes his of-the-wall experiences will showcase all the fun and excitement a passion can afford.



“I urge everyone to take a leap of faith in their dreams. Our ancestors followed their desires, searching for the freedom of flight, taking huge risks and paid dearly in both life and limb so that we of the present generation are able to soar like Eagles,” says Kaye.



Continuing, “Flying is in our entire history. Caveman jumped from cliffs with palm leaves as wings, wooden cut-outs were used to fly from castle walls and generations of children ran through fields, flying their homemade kites. The modern pilot is nothing but a product of man’s instinctive urge to soar free from the confines of earth.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Great read. I laughed, I cried. I felt as if I were actually there holding my breath, crossing my fingers and praying that everyone would land and be alright. Fabulous adventure book. Every adventure seeker and wannabe adventurer should read the book,” says AJ, She reviewed the book on Amazon.



I always wondered what hang gliding was like; and I am sure glad I didn’t meet Erik until I was too old to try.



One hell of a book. T.I. Anderson, Colonel (Ret) USAF



For those whose experience of flying has been in the comfortable seat of a passenger jet. Settle back and get ready for a wild ride. L Meredith, Librarian/ Author



Set to inspire active and soon-to-be adventurers from around the world, interested readers are urged to secure a copy of the book before it’s too late.



‘Eagles in the Flesh: A Wild Hang Gliding Adventure’, published by the author, is available in Paper back from Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Eagles-flesh-wild-gliding-adventure/dp/0615674151/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1357859764&sr=8-1&keywords=Eagles+in+the+flesh



The e-book is available at Smashwords: https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/174429



About the Author: Erik Kaye

Erik Kaye has dreamed of flying since childhood and in search of his dreams he landed in Colorado were he took a hang gliding lesson, and when his feet detached from the earth he found his dream. As luck would have it, he discovered others who dreamed his dream and they formed a team. And this team soared above exotic lands and encountered strange cultures, flying like Eagles and partying like Vultures.