EAPInnovations.com Announces Expanded Selection of Libbey Glassware

Allison Park, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Looking for beautiful glassware for your next event? EAPInnovations.com can help! As a leading online retailer of glassware and candle making supplies, EAPInnovations.com recently expanded its line of high-quality Libbey glassware, making it easier for customers to find the perfect glassware at the most competitive pricing. Libbey is one of the world's leading producers of quality glass products, featuring hundreds of styles ideally suited to any event, from formal to casual.



In addition to offering one of the most extensive collections of glassware in the world, Libbey is also famous for its patented manufacturing heat treating process that helps all its products avoid chipping. In fact, Libbey is so sure of its unique method that it’s been offering a replacement policy for any glass that develops a chip along the rim. That’s the same kind of attention to detail and customer satisfaction that EAPInnovations.com prides itself on.



In addition to stemware, EAPInnovations.com also offers casserole dishes, tasting plates, appetizer forks and dinnerware by Libbey, which means your entire service can shine and sparkle. And, because many of Libbey’s dinnerware and serving pieces are crystal clear or snow white, they enhance any style or theme and let your food remain the star of the show.



Flickering candles and shining glassware can make any occasion seem more festive and beautiful. With EAPInnovations.com’s extensive collecitons of both candle making supplies and Libbey glassware- and their competitive pricing – planning your next event just got a lot easier.



EAPInnovations.com was formed to combine the complete product lines of the Early American Candle and Glass Depot companies, making the new business a one-stop shop customers looking to create a one-of-a-kind event experience. From candle making equipment, fragrances, dyes and containers to glass tableware, cookware and stemware, EAPInnovations.com has added sparkle and brilliance to thousands of special occasions. Learn more about EAPinnovations.com and see its complete line of candle making supplies and glassware at EAP Innovations.