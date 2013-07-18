"Ear Care in Costa Rica" Published

New Healthcare research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- OTC ear care often engenders low interest from local consumers, especially as they consume such products rarely, when presenting a specific symptom or prescribed by a doctor. As a result, ear care remains as small category in consumer health, with people reluctant to self-medicate, given the sensitivity of the ear's structure, or trying new products only when they strictly require them.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Consumer Health in Costa Rica
- Adult Mouth Care in Costa Rica
- Wound Care in Costa Rica
- Medicated Skin Care in Costa Rica
- Eye Care in Costa Rica
- Ear Care in the Czech Republic
- Ear Care in Cameroon
- Ear Care in Vietnam
- Ear Care in Slovakia
- Ear Care in Latvia