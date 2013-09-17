Ear Care in South Korea - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Ear Care in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- OTC ear care products did not exist in South Korea at the end of the review period. Local consumers tend to consult a doctor for ear, eye and throat problems, and OTC ear care products were not available through retail channels anywhere in the country in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Ear Care in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Ear Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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