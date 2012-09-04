EarcandyLive.co.uk Gains Attention for Its Specialist Live Wedding Entertainment

London, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2012 -- Earcandy, the leading live wedding entertainment provider has announced a redesign to their website. The website has undergone a complete redesign, plus additional content has been added to help portray the earcandy story as well as showcasing a plethora of testimonials from previous clients.



A spokesperson for earcandylive.co.uk explained how the new redesign will change the way they handle business:



“We’re very excited about our website’s new design. Our goal was to make it as easy as possible for users to navigate the site, and to find entertainment that blows them away - and that’s exactly what the design accomplishes. We’ve also made it easy for visitors to discover what makes us different from traditional agencies.”



The new website details how earcandy was formed. Ben and Ed, two record industry experts, decided to change the way live music agencies operated in the UK. Central to their strategy was their ability to use their music industry contacts to secure the best music talent available.



A spokesperson explains the process:



“Unlike other agencies we made a conscious decision to work exclusively with a smaller number of acts so we could guarantee a great event each and every time. So our audition processes are concerned purely with the quality of acts, not quantity. We also only work with acts that are exclusively managed by us, again giving us more control over the experience our customers receive.”



earcandy has received positive national press coverage from the wedding industry featuring in Brides Magazine and Your London Wedding Magazine. The earcandy music wedding bands have been a great success however they are also gaining a stellar reputation for the entertainment they have provided at corporate events.



Much of their success is down do to detail and planning according to a spokesperson:



“Undoubtedly our acts are a major reason why we are successful but we believe it comes down to the special details that make a live music event rock. Key to ensuring every last detail is looked after is our ‘event co-ordinators’ who are assigned to each event. They liaise with venues, communicate any personal requests and form the point of contact between the band and the customer. We also allow customers to customise their band and we will work with them on any bespoke requests they may have. This attention to detail and level of customisation is unique in our industry.”



About earcandyLive.co.uk

EarcandyLive.co.uk helps couples and wedding planners choose the right musical act for their wedding. The site recently underwent a redesign that allows visitors to read customer testimonials, band information, and more. For further information please visit: http://earcandylive.co.uk