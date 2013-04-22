Earlobe Repair Los Angeles Plastic Surgeon's Blog Post Teaches Readers About Earlobe Rejuvenation

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- Earlobes are very sensitive parts of the human body that are made of tough areolar and adipose connective tissues. Although the earlobes are a popular location for ear ornaments, over time, they can tear and split due to the weight of the jewelry used.



For the past 26 years, Dr. Michel Persky, a Facial Plastic Surgeon Los Angeles, has performed countless surgeries on clients around the world. He specializes in plastic and reconstructive surgeries such as facelifts, lip augmentations, rhinoplasty, neck liposuction, eyelid lifts, Botox, and facial fillers. Persky has appeared on various television and news segments throughout his years in the business to provide insight on a variety of medical topics, and works with upcoming physicians during their residencies.



Earlobe plastic surgery is a part of facial rejuvenation that restores the earlobe’s natural beauty. The surgery usually applied to earlobes that have been damaged by piercings or gauges, but can also be performed on large or aging ears.



“Earlobes are an often overlooked aspect of facial rejuvenation,” stated Persky’s blog post. “As facial plastic surgeons, we try to not to get caught up just with one aspect of the entire face [by] keeping it in harmony.”



Earlobe surgery and rejuvenation is performed under local anesthesia due to the small amount of nerve endings in the ear lobe. According to the Plastic Surgeon Encino, the healing period is usually six weeks. Patients can re-pierce the lobe after that time.



The blog post also features a six-minute video narrated by Persky that highlights key concepts of the surgery, including details about the nearly painless procedure, recovery period, and solutions to volume loss.



About Dr. Michael Persky

Dr. Michael Persky is a 26-year Board Certified Facial Plastic Surgeon who services the Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, and San Fernando Valley Regions. He has been a featured expert on many network television shows and has helped thousands of happy clients from around the world. As a medical expert and consultant, Dr. Persky has appeared on numerous television news segments discussing a variety of medical topics. He has also been featured in the Los Angeles Times, the Daily News, and Los Angeles Magazine. He travels throughout the United States lecturing and instructing workshops. For more information, please visit http://www.drpersky.com/plastic-surgery-on-ear-lobes-los-angeles