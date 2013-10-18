Early Bird Offer for Personalised Santa Letters - Only £4.49 + Free Santa Text

Croydon, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Christmas is a magical time of the year for all but especially for the children. Every child waits for Santa Claus to arrive on Christmas bearing presents and surprises. Parents also like to keep the magic alive for their kids to let the generous spirit of Christmas and Santa remain in their hearts forever. Personalised Santa Letters are a creative way of keeping the magic alive for kids, because receiving a personalised letter directly from Santa will not only provide kids with great fun and thrill, but it will also reinforce the Christmas spirit among them. JoyfulGifts.co.uk brings an exclusive Early Bird offer for the parents to arrange a letter from Santa letter for their kids for only £4.49; this amazing offer will also include a free Santa text message for the kids.



Through JoyfulGifts.co.uk personalised Santa letters, parents will be able to structure their own Santa letter for their child. All the letters available on Joyful Gifts have been professionally designed, personalised, illustrated with pictures, and professionally printed on quality Santa's List parchment paper to a high standard which ensures that each letter is of the highest quality that would be hard to find anywhere else. In the letter the child’s name, town and a friend’s name can be included. Furthermore, all Santa Letters come with a static self-cling ' Santa stop here ' window sticker, these stickers do not have a conventional adhesive surface, instead they stick using static and surface tension, and hence they can be easily peeled off and re-used. Parents can also choose to avail the free Santa text message offer and send a personalised message, each text will be sent from 'Santa Claus' and is no-reply.



About JoyfulGifts.co.uk

JoyfulGifts.co.uk is a family run online gift web store that provides people with a large variety of interesting and fun personalised gift items. To keep the spirit of giving joy and happiness on Christmas going, JoyfulGifts.co.uk have decided to team up with the CLIC Sargent Kids Charity and will donate £1 from each personalised Santa letter sold, thus meaning that each Santa letter will not only bring a smile to one child’s face but to many others in need as well. CLIC Sargent Kids Charity is the UK’s leading cancer charity for children and young people, and their families. They provide clinical, practical, financial and emotional support to patients and their families cope with cancer and get the most out of life. This charity is there from diagnosis onwards and aim to help the whole family deal with the impact of cancer and its treatment, life after treatment and, in some cases, bereavement.



To order personalised Santa letters please visit: http://joyfulgifts.co.uk/personalised-santa-letter.html



Media Contact:

Paul Moisan

4 Albert terrace

Dartnell rd

Croydon

07941863746 - info@joyfulgifts.co.uk

Website URL: http://joyfulgifts.co.uk/personalised-santa-letter.html