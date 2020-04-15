Early Impacts of COVID-19 on Adhesive Tapes Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- The report "Adhesive Tapes Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone), Backing Material (PP, Paper, PVC), Technology (Solvent, Hot-Melt, Water Based), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Healthcare, E&E, Automotive) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 60.4 billion in 2020 to USD 79.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the adhesive tapes market includes the increase in demand from end-use industries such as packaging, healthcare, electrical & electronics, and automotive. These adhesive tapes have wide acceptability due to factors such as low cost and easy availability, as compared to its substitutes - staples and glue.



Browse 147 market data Tables and 62 Figures spread through 213 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Adhesive Tapes Market by - Global Forecast to 2025"



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=251563138



Silicone is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Silicone-based adhesive tapes are non-conductive in nature. Key properties of silicone-based adhesive tapes include low chemical reactivity, low toxicity, and high gas permeability, which make these tapes suitable for medical applications. Over the past few years, the demand for silicone-based adhesive tapes has been increasing in various end-use industries.



Hot-melt technology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The hot-melt technology segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Hot-melt adhesive tapes are the fastest-growing class of adhesive tapes in healthcare application. These adhesive tapes have an extreme rate of bond formation, which can translate into high production rates. In the US, hot-melt technology is widely used in tape production by key players, such as 3M Company (US) and Intertape Polymer Group, Inc. (Canada).



Paper is estimated to be the fastest-growing backing material in the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period

The paper segment is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Smooth or crepe paper with different elongation degrees and tensile strengths are used as a backing material for adhesive tapes. Paper adhesive tapes are used in healthcare, automotive, electrical & electronics, and building & construction industries.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=251563138



APAC is estimated to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing adhesive tapes market

APAC is estimated to account for the largest share of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period. The healthcare, electrical & electronics, and automotive segments are the key markets for adhesive tape manufacturers as these industries are expected to witness significant growth. Also, demand from various industries in developing countries such as Japan, India, China, South Korea, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore is contributing to the growth of the APAC adhesive tapes market. China is the largest consumer of adhesive tapes in the region and continues to drive the global demand.



Major vendors in the adhesive tapes market include 3M Company (US), tesa SE (Germany), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Lintec Corporation (Japan), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Avery Dennison Corporation (US), Lohmann GmbH (Germany), Berry Global Inc. (US), Scapa Group PLC (Canada), and Rogers Corporation (US).



Key questions addressed by the report

- What are the major developments impacting the market?

- What are the upcoming technologies in the adhesive tapes market?

- What will be the major factors impacting the market growth during the forecast period?

- What are the driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges that affect the growth of the market?

- What will be the future of the adhesive tapes market?



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com