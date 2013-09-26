Early Morning Exercise Benefits

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- Many cite the challenges of daily life – work, kids, commuting – as reasons for not exercising. However, by simply changing daily routines and working out in the morning, one can find the time needed achieve the recommended daily amount of physical activity, in addition to other wellness benefits.



Research suggests those who incorporate a fitness routine into their morning are more consistent than those who exercise later in the day. There are also fewer scheduling conflicts in the mornings that prevent workouts. As many family activities take place in the evening, and work volumes increase as the day goes on, people find themselves scrambling to find time to exercise. Planning this essential health practice first thing removes the other conflicts, and can increase workout satisfaction overall.



Exercise benefits also linger throughout the day, with calorie burn and muscle development continuing even after the workout is done. Engaging in physical activity in the morning can boost metabolism, assisting in calorie burn throughout the day.



After physical activity, the mind and body are more alert and better prepared to handle the various activities workers and parents are tasked with. Some studies suggest mental clarity is improved for up to 10 hours post-exercise, enabling early risers to accomplish more in the same amount of time.



It’s long been said that physical activity also promotes positive diet changes. Many early morning exercisers find themselves avoiding sabotaging their early workout with an unhealthy lunch, and also seeking healthier foods that will help sustain their energy throughout the day.



In addition to a healthier diet, many also cite better sleep patterns. Physical activity stimulates the mind and body, but accomplishing a morning workout allows that stimulation subside by the evening. This promotes relaxation and helps the body rest more deeply rather than fitfully due to unexpended energy.



Changing the timing of a workout can not only make one more consistent, it will encourage numerous healthy lifestyle changes that will benefit overall wellness.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



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Adam Heimann

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(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com