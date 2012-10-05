Early Registration for Wexford University Online Fitness, Nutrition and Sport Psychology Degrees Triples Expectations

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- While triples may be somewhat rare in baseball, early registration for U.S. and international students at Wexford University online is hitting it out of the park: Early registration for January 2013 classes has tripled expectations and continues to grow. The 100 percent online Wexford University offers associate through doctoral programs with self-directed learning and flexible scheduling.



Online registration for degrees in fitness training, health and fitness, nutrition and sports psychology is now available at http://wexford.edu/ online winter classes begin Jan. 7, 2013 and run through mid-March. Classes are expected to reach capacity prior to January.



“Students want accelerated programs, affordable degrees and convenience when it comes to their education, and we’re incredibly pleased to offer just that,” said Jack Bauerle, Chancellor of Wexford University. “They are also fed up with canceled classes, tuition hikes, long commutes and expensive parking permits, and our online health, wellness and nutrition university offers a welcome change of pace for students across the world.”



In addition, foreign students can complete international degree programs with an easy online credit transfer process, and all military personnel can enjoy a 15 percent discount on their health, fitness and wellness education through Wexford University online. All U.S. and international students receive a 10 percent education when tuition is paid in full up front.



Wexford University’s online degree programs include the following options: associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor of science degree in Health and Fitness, master of science degree in Nutrition and Exercise, master of arts in Applied Sports Psychology and a doctorate degree in Applied Sports Psychology.



Interested students can complete an online application for early registration at http://wexford.edu/.



About Wexford University

Wexford University is dedicated to providing world-class education through cutting-edge technology, offering direct application degree programs in an accelerated format with 100 percent online learning to save time and money. Programs include an associate of arts degree in Fitness Training, bachelor’s degree in Health and Fitness, master’s degree in Nutrition and Exercise as well as master’s degree and doctorate degree in Applied Sport Psychology. Wexford University is the higher education division of NESTA (National Exercise & Sports Trainers Association). For more information, please visit http://wexford.edu/.



