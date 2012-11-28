EarlyShares.com, HelpersUnite.com, and Celebrities Unite in New York City for Fund Raising Kickoff Event to Help Victims of Hurricane Sandy Receive Free Crowdfunding Financial Aid

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2012 -- Hurricane Sandy victims need your donations tonight at 5:30 p.m. at the SideBar in Union Square located at 120 E. 15th Street, New York, NY 10003! The Hurricane Huddle Crowdfundraising event will feature volunteers from www.EarlyShares.com, www.HelpersUnite.com, www.LastClick.com, www.GateImpact.com, www.On1SandyRelief.com and www.NowStreetJournal.com, and many other organizations that are banding together for a night of Crowdfunding, donations, raffles and auctions to raise money for more than 40,000 people who lost their homes during Hurricane Sandy. Hurricane victims really need everyone’s financial help to get them back on their feet again.



The main feature of this event will be a social giving platform known as Crowdfunding, which is changing the way cities respond to natural disasters. Instead of giving money to large non-profits, people can sort through victim’s personal profiles that show pictures of their damaged homes and pick the families they want to help the most by making $25 to $100 donations.



For people that need help building profiles, HelpersUnite.com volunteers will be present to show them how to build social Crowdfunding profiles on www.HelpersUnite.com, which will then allow them to receive $25 or more online donations from anyone with a valid credit card. Please skip one dinner and instead donate the money to someone who is not fortunate enough to have a home to sleep in tonight.



If you cannot attend in person, you can still http://lastclick.com/helpsandy-1128.com">register and participate in silent SmartPhone bidding auctions for lots prizes such a dinner with stars from the “Sopranos,” game tickets to the “Mets/Reds” and lots of other cool merchandise. Click on the link above for more information to see everything that will be auctioned off to raise money.



For people attending the event, please bring as many of the following items as possible the event: work gloves, heavy duty garbage bags, flashlights, C & D-size batteries, sweatshirts, jackets, underwear, diapers/wipes, blankets, warm hats, towels, tampons, HOT food, over-the-counter cold medicines, Tylenol & Advil (both children's and adults). Trucks will be there to collect these items and then deliver them to the most damaged locations including: Far Rockaway, Staten Island, Long Beach and Breezy Point.