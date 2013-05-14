Earn Money Online with Yugster's Deal-a-Day Affiliate Program

Salt Lake City, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Self-hosted bloggers and webmasters looking for a way to monetize their websites should consider Yugster’s Affiliate program. This is their opportunity to give their followers service and savings worth backing. There are several reasons to join Yugster’s deal-a-day affiliate program.



1. Yugster affiliates earn more money.

Yugster affiliates earn between 6% - 10% commission on people who purchase through their links or banners. Yugster.com maintains cookies for 30 days. So, if a referral comes back to the website within that time without clicking through an affiliate’s link, the affiliate still gets paid.



As a bonus, affiliates who join Yugster’s program get additional discounts on the great daily deals, and if they want notification, they get a heads-up on the next day’s deal. With Yugster’s YUG points, frequent buyers save 10% or more on the price of some daily deals when they reach the silver level. Affiliates are automatically given silver level status – 600 YUG points – even if no purchases or prior accounts exist.



2. Yugster affiliates get daily fresh content.



Yugster provides banners and text feeds for affiliate’s webpages. Whichever one the affiliate chooses, it means fresh content for their webpage. Fresh content attracts the attention of webpage viewers and increases the site’s conversion rates.



Since Yugster’s deals change daily at 6 AM EST, each day affiliate links display something new. At any point the affiliate’s followers can see something that attracts their eye. With so many different products and accessories available at such great prices, affiliates often see repeat buyers.



3. Yugster makes it easy for affiliates to join and get paid.

Becoming a Yugster affiliate is free and as simple as creating an account by filling out a short form. Yugster affiliates place links anywhere on their website that suits them including sidebars and the bottom of the page if they like. With every $50 collected in the affiliate’s account, Yugster’s program manager sends a payout on the 20th of the month.



Unfortunately, even though Yugster tries to make it easy to join, they can’t take everyone. Affiliates have to have a website to post the banner or text links. Yugster does not accept adult-oriented or hate-based websites as affiliates. Plus, affiliates may not post to chat rooms, newsgroups, or guest books, because Yugster does not support spam practices.



Yugster provides several banners and text design options to suit the affiliate’s needs. Each design is a simple cut and paste style an affiliate can add on approval. Click the link to become a Yugster today, and don’t miss earning money on the next Yours Until Gone event. Sign-up for the affiliate program today!



About Yugster.com

Yugster is a deal-a-day website where new deals are available every 24 hours @ 6am EST. Sometimes deals are available longer in Yugster's Last Chance section, or during a themed, deal event. Don't miss out on any deals by signing-up for the daily deals email at Yugster.com.