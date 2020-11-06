Earn More from Rental Properties with Livo

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2020 -- Some interested applicants for any lease may have been able to fork out some more, moved in at an earlier date, and maybe have stayed around longer if they had a chance to make a bid.



In the Livo network, Livo has taken this strategy so that landlords have the most lucrative lease conditions where deals turn into more money in the pocket, often millions. On its YouTube channel, Livo recently released a short and insightful video discussing how Livo runs. The video is only a minute and a half long, giving an overview of what Livo will do for its clients.



The video can be viewed at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z8QC1SbT10I.



The Livo team would like the chance to explain more about the many features and capabilities of Livo. Please call Livo today to discuss more about increasing leasing profit and earning more from listings.



About Livo

Livo is a rental optimization platform aimed at providing clients with a robust revenue enhancement tool. With Livo, clients can maximize rental yields, accept and manage multiple offers and offers, and enjoy better retention. Livo targets rentals with the greatest odds of receiving a multitude of offers, and those with the best locations, features, configurations, and more. Please call 833.333.5486 today to learn more.