EarnForex.com Launches Expanded Forex Broker Listing Service

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2012 -- EarnForex.com is pleased to announce the launch of their expanded and updated Forex broker listing service for traders featuring reviews and details of the top online Forex companies. In addition to its Forex brokers list, the Website is among the most definitive Forex information sources with a wide variety of books, articles and blogs as well the latest news and reviews available to keep traders abreast of the market.



Although the Foreign Exchange Market (Forex) is the biggest and most liquid market in the world with massive potential gains, it is also risky and somewhat complicated. A great deal of the inherent risk can be mitigated through use of the information website EarnForex.com. Recently, the website unveiled its updated and expanded Forex brokers list to allow traders to find, compare and research the most important online Forex companies. “Forex traders around the world need the most comprehensive and accurate information on Forex trading and Forex brokers, which is why we expanded and updated our Forex broker listing service,” said an EarnForex.com representative.



EarnForex.com offers a full set of tools that allow finding, comparing and researching all the important online Forex companies. Additionally, all Forex brokers are rated and reviewed by the traders. The new broker list allows more flexible and informative searching via its 21 categories and more than 60 parameters to filter brokers by languages, countries, trading platforms, demo platforms, trading account properties, spreads, leverage, trading instruments and much more. The updated broker review system also helps to filter out fake or suspicious reviews.



Among the new broker categories added includes MetaTrader 5 platform, which list and reviews brokers that accept traders from United States. This is where traders will find Forex brokers that are allowed to deal with the currency traders from the United States of America. These brokers are both registered with the NFA and regulated by CFTC, or are licensed banks that are predominantly Swiss based.



Traders can also find brokers that allow scalping, Forex brokers with low spreads, micro-Forex brokers, brokers based in the United Kingdom and much more. The presented low spread brokers provide either low fixed or a variable spread with attractive minimum and typical values. For more information, please visit http://www.earnforex.com/



About EarnForex.com

Since 2005, the website has provided voluminous amounts of free information about Forex trading including free e-books, indicators, expert advisors (automated trading systems or robots), strategies, articles, online calculators and much more. An extensive broker listing system allows traders to find, compare and research the most important online Forex companies through detailed reviews and component offerings. With more than 600,000 views monthly, the website is available in four different languages including English, Chinese, Spanish and Russian.