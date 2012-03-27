Earning an MBA Degree Online Opens Doors for Working Students, MBA Online Guides Explains How

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2012 -- In today’s fast-paced world of work, family and responsibilities, there are many deterrents for people interested in furthering their education, including a lack of time, money or resources.



But with a growing number of colleges and institutions now offering online degree programs, new doors are opening for people who once thought they would never be able to go back to school for their Master’s in Business Administration.



And because online degrees offer an abundance of benefits, tens of thousands of students are choosing to pursue their MBA degree online, rather than with traditional on-site learning programs.



To learn all of the advantages and essentials about earning an accredited MBA online, students are turning to MBA Online Guides. The ultimate resource guide to MBA online programs provides prospective students with a host of comprehensive information, including admissions requirements, curriculums, degree specializations, program costs and accreditation details. The site also explains the benefits of obtaining an MBA degree online versus through on-site learning programs, and features a list of useful program rankings.



For those students who want to earn MBA online, the degrees allow them to learn from expert instructors and interact with passionate professionals while retaining greater control over their schedules. Students typically attend class by simply logging in with their computers to watch pre-recorded videos, listen to audio lectures or interact during live teaching sessions.



Because of this flexibility, most students can plan their classwork around their work schedules, family life and any other obligations.



According MBA Online Guides, one of the many other benefits of pursuing an MBA degree online is numerous schools do not require students to take entrance tests, including the GMAT or GRE.



“While most on-site MBA programs still require that you submit GMAT or GRE grades, many MBA programs online no longer require students to have taken these tests,” states the site. “The option of enrolling in an MBA online no GMAT scores not only makes these MBA programs more accessible, but it also simplifies the enrollment process and reduces the application costs, since preparing for and taking these graduate entrance examinations is a time-consuming and expensive process.”



For more information about obtaining an MBA degree online, please visit http://www.mbaonlineguides.org



About MBA Online Guides

MBA Online Guides provides prospective students with a host of comprehensive information about obtaining an MBA degree online. The ultimate online resource features in-depth details about MBA degree programs, including admissions requirements, curriculums, degree specializations, program costs and accreditation details. The site also explains the benefits of obtaining an MBA degree online versus through on-site learning programs, and features a list of useful program rankings.