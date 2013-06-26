EarnLat Marketing, LLC Launches the "Global Drug Report"

Bal Harbor Islands, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2013 -- Ernest Latty, Managing Director of EarnLat Marketing, LLC speaks to the need for solutions for the pervasive drug problem worldwide via his company’s new online news magazine. Always interested in politics himself Latty, actively involved in the debate for over fifteen years, will heighten his push for reform with “The Global Drug Report”. “This is an authoritative nexus, that will provide its readers with the truth about the failed war on drugs.” said Latty. “We, along with many people around the globe, believe the time has come to change direction with regard to drug laws and policies.”



Taking the strong stand that the war on drugs, as a government policy, needs to be completely dismantled, The Global Drug Report will encourage the United States as the hub of democracy to take the lead. The report will ask for America to call other countries to action in order to collectively engage in real world solutions.



Using a multimedia platform Latty has every hope that the report will illuminate and educate its readers. “We have reached out to writers around the world in order to highlight the issues for both producer countries and consumer countries.” added Latty. Bringing readers informative reports, engaging videos and curated articles the report will underscore the depth of the illicit drug trade and the astonishing apathy associated with the issue. “We intend to focus very strongly on governmental corruption as well as the funding of terrorist organizations and vicious cartels. These entities need to be the focus of America’s criminal justice systems.” said Latty.



