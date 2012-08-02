EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com Connects Online Job Seekers With Employers

Bangalore, Karnataka -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- The internet is one of the most important inventions in human history. Today, billions of people use the internet to connect with friends, plan vacations, and perform thousands of other tasks online. However, one of the internet’s most important functions is to provide work for people all over the world.



EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com wants to make it as easy as possible for online job seekers to find work. Companies from all over the world are now outsourcing work online, and internet users are constantly searching for ways to make money online. EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com wants to be the platform that connects these two groups together.



At EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com, visitors will find information about a number of different work-at-home opportunities. From data entry jobs to writing positions, EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com features a number of different part time jobs and work-at-home opportunities.



A spokesperson for EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com explained how the website works:



“Visitors to EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com can easily sign up through our application form for free. Once registered, members can view hundreds of different job offers from companies all over the world. Members even earn cash bonuses for referring friends. Businesses can also visit our website to connect with qualified professionals in any industry, and we want to help businesses save money by outsourcing jobs to foreign countries.”



The spokesperson continued,



“Ultimately we are the conduit to allow skilled people from non-western countries to connect with businesses that can offer internet based businesses. The business drives down its costs while maintaining quality and the worker receives a good level of compensation based on their countries’ economics.”



Members are paid on a weekly basis. EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com suggests that its members can make more than $1000 per month performing online jobs. They can also supplement their income with referral earnings. Since registration is free, the website promises that visitors have nothing to lose by signing up.



While EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com connects its members with jobs, it also seeks to provide a resource employers can use to connect with online professionals. Using the website, employers can outsource work and save money in the process.



EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com’s members come from many different backgrounds, and every member has different strengths. For companies seeking to outsource work to countries with cheaper labor, EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com wants to be a valuable resource. Companies do not have to risk hiring unqualified online labor. Instead, EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com allows them to choose the person most qualified for the job.



For those who are ready for the ‘work-at-home’ lifestyle, EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com provides the resources needed to connect with real employers. Whether looking for online jobs or seeking to hire trained professionals, EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com seeks to provide an accessible job platform for people all over the world.



EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com seeks to connect online employers with online professionals. The website allows members to earn a full-time income online as writers, data entry specialists, and other types of online jobs. For more information, please visit: http://www.EarnMoneyOnlineJobs.com