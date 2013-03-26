Earpiece Online Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- Earpiece Online is proud to announce that they have reached their five-year milestone for providing police and a broad UK base of professional event staff and security with the best radio earpiece selection available. EarPieceOnline.co.uk is the UK's biggest and brightest 2-way radio earpiece shop selling 2 way radio earpieces from Motorola, Kenwood, Icom and many more.



For the past five years, Earpiece Online has provided critical communication ear pieces to police, security and event staff covering everything from small to large events and venues. Earpiece Online was a proud supporter of the 2012 London Olympics and provided the earpieces for the volunteers and stewards across all the venues.



As they celebrate their five-year anniversary, they also thank their excellent and diverse customer base. “We have come far in our five years of operation, and with the support of security and event professionals across the UK, we are well on our way to five more,” said Earpiece Online Manager Robin Dallaway.



Earpiece Online is the UK's leading 2 way radio accessory online store supplying 2 way radio accessory products from leading manufacturers like Motorola, Kenwood, Icom, Cobra, and many more. Their range of products are proven and used by police, ambulance, fire brigade, major venues, security companies, event and club staff across the UK.



Earpiece online carries one of the UK’s broadest selection of Motorola earpieces. Their range of police earpieces are for the series of Motorola MTP/MTH and Sepura SRP/SRH police radios and are approved to be used on all Motorola and Sepura radios. In addition to a broad selection of Motorola GP340/680/344, DP3400 and DP3600 earpieces, Earpiece Online carries more than 18 Motorola 2-pin connector earpieces that will work with a vast majority of radios.



Their selection of Kenwood 2-pin connector earpieces will work on all Kenwood radios with a 2 pin port, including the TK range of Kenwood radios, and some HYT radio. They also carry a number of Kenwood multi-pin connector earpieces.



The Icom radios have three different connector types with the 2-pin connector, which is used on a majority of Icom radios being the most popular. While the connector is universal, they also supply a straight pin connector for those radios such as marine radios where the right-angled connector obstructs the volume switch. The third type of Icom earpiece in the Earpiece Online Icom selection is a multi-pin connector specifically for Icom multi-pin radios.



Earpiece Online has many other connectors in their online catalog from other world-class manufacturers including those from Hytera, Maxon, Entel, Vertex and Yaesu. All of their radio accessory products are from UK suppliers, and they even supply a specialist range of Wireless kits. Visit them at their EarpieceOnline Facebook page to keep up with the latest products, specials and sales. Earpiece Online takes pride in their reputation for fast, reliable service as well as their free and next working day delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.earpieceonline.co.uk



About Earpiece Online

Earpiece Online is the UK's biggest and brightest 2-way radio earpiece shop selling 2 way radio earpieces for Motorola, Kenwood, Icom and many more. Their range of products are proven and used by police, ambulance, fire brigade, major venues, security companies, event and club staff across the UK. They feature free and next working day delivery as well as a helpful and courteous customer support staff.