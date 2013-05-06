EarpieceOnline Gears Up for Busy Summer Event Season with the Arrival of New Products

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- EarpieceOnline, a major supplier of 2 way radio earpieces throughout the UK, has just added some new products to its already impressive inventory. In addition, the company is now offering better prices for the good quality acoustic tube earpieces for the Motorola, Kenwood, Icom, Sepura and Motorola MTH radios.



The timing of the new radio earpieces could not be any better; summer is just around the corner and the busy event season is coming up soon. Many occupations require the use of a top-quality radio earpiece such as the ones that were recently added by EarpieceOnline. From security companies who are monitoring outside concerts and other warm-weather events and police department personnel, to event and club staff across the UK, EarpieceOnline has developed a well-deserved reputation for its wide selection of earpieces combined with its affordable prices and outstanding customer service.



Some of the new products that were recently added to the inventory at EarpieceOnline include a range of earpieces for the mobile phone style Motorola SL4000 radio. For example, the D-Ring Covert Motorola SL4000 earpiece is a good quality and comfortable device that is secure and does not intrude into the ear. Featuring an in-line lapel clip PTT with microphone, a 45 cm cable, and a hygienic multi-use earpiece, the item is ideal for people who will be working at events this summer.



Another new product is the Motorola 2-pin Bone Conductor Earpiece, which includes an over-the-ear clip to keep it securely in place. The device also helps to remove outside noise and sounds so that speech will be transmitted as clearly as possible, even in noisy environments like outdoor parties and other events.



“This is much lighter than our previous best selling bone conductor,” an article on the company’s website noted, adding that the unit also comes with a detachable PTT button that runs down the arm.



Anybody who would like to learn more about EarpieceOnline is welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly website; there, they can browse through the vast selection of 2 way radio earpieces and other accessories. Anyone who has questions about any of the products is welcome to contact the company directly and a friendly and knowledgeable staff member will be happy to assist.



