EarpieceOnline Unveils Upgraded Website to the Public

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- EarpieceOnline, a company that specializes in two way radio earpieces for all types of radios, recently upgraded its website. The website’s latest improvements include guest registration, customer loyalty points, a mobile site and a referral program—all while still keeping its reputation as a fast, reliable service of Robust and hard working earpieces.



The company also announced its decision to expand its line of earpieces to include the Multi Connector Earpiece. These earpieces use a Hi Rose connector and are interchangeable between the GP340, GP360, GP344, DP3400 earpieces as well as the Kenwood, Icom and Motorola two pin radios. The Multi Connector Earpieces are extremely affordable and range from £14,50 to £32,50.



In addition to the Multi Connector Earpiece, EarpieceOnline stocks a wide variety of products. Some of its best selling items include wireless kits, acoustic tube kits, noise cancelling headphones, D-ring kits and radio adaptors for the Motorola. All of EarpieceOnline’s radio accessory products are from UK based suppliers, and the company prides itself on its reputation of fast and reliable service.



“With the best equipment on the market, our earpieces stand up to the toughest environments,” noted an article on the company’s website. “Our starting ethos was to supply to the individual, be it door persons, CP operatives or event staff. This has led us to build over the years and now supply to all types of business, keeping our attention on the individuals need and our focus on providing the best, most robust communications at the best prices.”



To order products from EarpieceOnline, shoppers only need to click on the product and add it to their online cart. Then, customers can checkout and apply any discounts offered by EarpieceOnline. The company accepts Visa, MasterCard, and PayPal payments.



Individuals interested in learning more about EarpieceOnline and its new range of earpieces can visit the company’s website for additional information. Visitors are also welcome to contact the company via the website with questions about its services and subscribe to its Twitter and Facebook accounts for frequent updates.



About EarpieceOnline

EarpieceOnline is an online store for all two-way radio earpieces. With a large portfolio of earpieces and connectors on our website, the company prides itself on a reputation of a fast and reliable service of robust and hard working earpieces. For more information, please visit http://www.earpieceonline.co.uk