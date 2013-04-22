Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- April marks a month of celebration and commitment for the Adoba® Hotel Brand. Not only is the brand participating in Earth Day festivities across the country, but also recognizing their third anniversary as a trailblazer in sustainable travel.



President and CEO, Jim Henderson said, “I am proud of Adoba®’s commitment to our sustainable mission as we strive to create the industry’s finest green product. Travel must have a positive impact on the planet we call home. Together, we can proactively work towards this mission: a reinvigorated way of travel that is sustainable, progressive, and the pathway to a new standard in eco-luxe hospitality”. The vision for the Adoba® Hotel Brand began with a couple, a dream and the passion that eco-friendly travel becomes a legacy for future generations. Jim Henderson and Adrienne Pumphrey have successful established a brand that is green at its core and sustainable in its mission. Working to pursue nationwide opportunities for facility conversions, re-branding and ground-up develop, Henderson and Pumphrey are steadily making green travel possible across the country.



After opening the first facility in February, 2012 in Rapid City, South Dakota, the Adoba® Brand has subsequently opened a second hotel in Dearborn, Michigan, and a third launching for this summer. “For the last three years, we’ve done things every day that help shape a more sustainable future for our guests, our associates, our owners, and the communities we serve. Our associates are the heart of the brand and we’re empowering each of them to make a difference in the environment. This happens through an inventive network of systems, practices and operations”, said Henderson.



A goal of the brand is to support each community where Adoba® operates through job creation, local sourcing of sustainable materials, and economic development. A brand that believes in the motto: "Travel with a Purpose and Change the World Today." Such a philosophy will sustain travel for future generations to come.



This mission aligns seamlessly with Earth Day, a time to recognize the importance of green efforts everyone can make. Adoba® Eco Hotel Rapid City is participating in an Earth Day Celebration for the entire family at Rapid City’s Main Street Square on Saturday April 20th. A variety of green vendors will be in attendance, as well as “rockin’ eco hero and kid comedian” Steve Trash. He will be showcasing ecological illusions, magic tricks, and family-friendly fun.



The Adoba® team will also partner with The South Dakota Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council. Allen Freeland, PE says “The South Dakota Chapter of the U.S. Green Building Council is excited to partner with the Adoba® Eco Hotel to celebrate Earth Day this year. We support the Adoba® Eco Hotel’s efforts in the pursuit of LEED certification for their facilities. The Adoba® provides our local chapter not only with a fabulous place to hold our general membership meetings, but also with fantastic accommodations to gather, network and have some fun during our monthly ‘Green Drinks’ event. One of the chapter’s main goals is to educate our community and children about the long lasting value of sustainability and how the path of the LEED rating process helps us get there.”



In addition to the celebration in Rapid City, the Adoba® in Dearborn will participate in the GreenFest, a two-day Earth Day event dedicated to celebrating wildlife and educating the community about environmental conservation. The event takes place at the Detroit Zoo on Saturday, April 20th and Sunday, April 21st from 9am-3pm, GreenFest will feature many family-friendly Earth Day events, such as a green scavenger hunt, hands-on science experiments by the University of Detroit Chemistry Club and Earth-friendly craft projects.



Pumphrey said, “Earth Day is a major milestone for our growing company and we are so proud of the impacts from all our associates and colleagues. I extend an invitation for anyone to join us as we celebrate Earth Day 2013 around the world, as well as our third anniversary as a leader in sustainable hospitality. The occasion gives us a chance to connect with our environment and its fellow occupants, in addition to learning about the ways in which we can all work to protect it”.



