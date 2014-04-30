Earth Light Saunas Offers Discounts on New Range of Infrared Sauna Systems for the Home

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Saunas have been used traditionally for thousands of years, and steam rooms have been known to cleanse the body and boost the immune system, as well as helping to detoxify the skin and combat conditions like eczema, psoriasis and acne. Since they were first invested, technology has come a long way, and that technology is now used to create some of the most advanced and affordable saunas in the world, that are convenient enough to be part of the home. Earth Light Saunas specialize in infrared saunas using Carbon Tech heating panels that can fit into almost any space.



To celebrate the release of a new range of saunas, the company is offering ten percent off and free shipping on every order, as well as their standard lifetime warranty on all products. The saunas can fit between one and four people, and utilize CarbonPure Heaters certified for Ultra Low EMF, with a 20,000 hour lifespan.



Infrared saunas have been demonstrated to have beneficial effects for a range of health issues including anything from sore muscles, stiffness and joint pain to chronic pain from arthritis as well as promoting weight loss, improving skin condition and detoxifying the body.



A spokesperson for Earth Light Saunas explained, “We are proud to have created a new line of infrared saunas that exceed expectations while still coming in at a competitive price, and are the easiest to install on the market. Using patented tongue and groove technology the infrared saunas can be constructed within an hour and simply plugged into a standard 120v wall outlet to provide a calmer, more relaxing heat sensation that can be enjoyed by up to four people. The Carbon Tech heaters are so efficient that it costs just pennies per session, and the lifetime warranty means it can enrich people’s standard of living for life.”



About Earth Light Saunas

Earth Light Saunas are a family owned and operated business. The business believes strongly in maintaining health and well being. They create high quality products with a lifetime warranty that promise to support the body in relaxing and healing. The company has just released a new range of products with a lifetime warranty and money back guarantee. For more information please visit: http://earthlightsaunas.com/