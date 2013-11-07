Earth Moving Equipment Market in India Expected to Reach at CAGR of 20.9% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Earth Moving Equipment market in India to grow at a CAGR of 20.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing investment in infrastructure projects by the Government of India. The Earth Moving Equipment market in India has also been witnessing the increasing import of earth moving equipment from China. However, the delay in approving of infrastructure projects by the Government could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Earth Moving Equipment Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Earth Moving Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are JCB India Ltd., Bharat Earth Movers Limited., Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company, and L&T Construction Equipment Ltd.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Caterpillar Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Terex Corp., and Volvo Construction Equipment.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table Of Contents -



5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis



7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Backhoe Loader

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Crawler Excavator

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Mobile Cranes

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Compaction Equipment

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Wheeled Loaders

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast



8. Market Segmentation by End-users

8.1 Earth Moving Equipment Market in India by End-users 2012-2016

8.2 Construction Industry

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast



9. Buying Criteria

10. Market Growth Drivers

11. Drivers and their Impact

12. Market Challenges

13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

14. Market Trends

15. Trends and their Impact

16. Vendor Landscape

16.1 Competitive Scenario

16.1.1 Key News

16.2 Market Share Analysis 2012

16.3 Other Prominent Vendors



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Assessment of the Real Estate Market: Delhi-NCR



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The Indian real estate sector is critical in the development of the country’s infrastructure and economic development. While the sector enjoyed a buoyant growth in the past decade, with property prices rising considerably, the current economic environment has lulled its current and future aspects. The current performance of the sector is marred by rising inventories, as sales are declining across the country. Real estate players are now focusing on various niche segments that are expected to boost growth and attract investments.



The Delhi- NCR residential market is witnessing a slowdown in terms of new launches, as developers are fraught by liquidity crunches owing to project delays, while consumer confidence is low owing to high inflation and interest rates.



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