Earth Moving Equipment Market in India:Global Industry Survey, Size, Share, Growth, Trends 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2013 -- Earth Moving Equipment Market In India 2012 - 2016



Earth Moving Equipment market in India to grow at a CAGR of 20.9 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing investment in infrastructure projects by the Government of India. The Earth Moving Equipment market in India has also been witnessing the increasing import of earth moving equipment from China. However, the delay in approving of infrastructure projects by the Government could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Earth Moving Equipment Market in India 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on India; it also covers the Earth Moving Equipment market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are JCB India Ltd., Bharat Earth Movers Limited., Tata Hitachi Construction Machinery Company, and L&T Construction Equipment Ltd.Other vendors mentioned in the report are Caterpillar Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Terex Corp., and Volvo Construction Equipment.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

- What are the key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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Table of Content



1. Executive Summary

2. Scope of the Report

2.1 Market Overview

2.2 Product Offerings

3. Market Research Methodology

3.1 Market Research Process

3.2 Research Design

3.3 Research Methodology

4. List of Abbreviations

5. Introduction

6. Market Landscape

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Backhoe Loader

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.2 Crawler Excavator

7.2.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Mobile Cranes

7.3.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.4 Compaction Equipment

7.4.1 Market Size and Forecast

7.5 Wheeled Loaders

7.5.1 Market Size and Forecast

8. Market Segmentation by End-users

8.1 Earth Moving Equipment Market in India by End-users 2012-2016

8.2 Construction Industry

8.2.1 Market Size and Forecast



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