Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of EarthLink, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"EarthLink, Inc. : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries, employee biographies as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "EarthLink, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "EarthLink, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "EarthLink, Inc."

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

EarthLink, Inc. (EarthLink) is one of the leading providers of network, communications and IT services. The company offers a wide variety of communication services to individual and business customers. Its offerings include high-speed and dedicated Internet access, multiprotocol label switching services, long distance services, hosted voice solutions and mobile data and voice services, among others. It also provides cloud services such as cloud hosting and dedicated server services, network and cloud security, and endpoint and device security. Additionally, it offers compliance and enhanced monitoring, business continuity and disaster recovery services, and application and IT support services. The company operates a network spanning 29,421 route fiber miles with 90 metro fiber rings and eight secure data centers. EarthLink is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



EarthLink, Inc.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/144976/earthlink-inc-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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United States

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